Hungary’s first Corgi cafe opens in Debrecen

Delicious coffee and cute dogs await Corgi lovers at the newly opened Rozsda-vörös Corgi Caffe (24. Antall József street). The cafe is the first enterprise of this type in Hungary, and it is also among the top five worldwide.

The best known of all is the Corgi Cafe in Barcelona, ​​which blew up TikTok and other social media sites when it started. People liked the idea of ​​a brunch spot and started sharing hundreds of videos of their visits there.

For a long time, people hoped for a Corgi cafe to open in Budapest, but to everyone’s surprise, it happened eventually in Debrecen.

The owners have also created an Instagram profile for the place, which they encourage their visitors to follow so that they can be the first to hear about any new information.

hajdupress.hu

pixabay