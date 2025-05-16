Young actors from Debrecen bring Magda Szabó’s historical drama to the stage

Young artists from the Csokonai National Theatre are taking on the challenge of staging Szabó Magda’s historical drama That Beautiful, Radiant Day. The performance will be held in a unique location — the space beneath the revolving stage of the Teátrum — on October 5, the birthday of the renowned Debrecen-born writer.

Rehearsals began on May 14, five months ahead of the premiere, with the first read-through taking place in the ballet studio of the Csokonai Forum. The initiative to perform the play — originally staged in 1978 — came from the theatre’s young talents. Back then, the roles were played by some of Hungary’s legendary actors: Géza by Rezső Sárosdy, Vajk by István O. Szabó, and Tata by Sándor Csikos.

In the upcoming production, director Ákos Kukovecz has taken an unconventional approach by casting actresses in the roles of powerful male characters: Gabriella Szász will play Géza, Boglárka Berkó will portray Bishop Adalbert, and Eszter Balázs Bécsi — who is also responsible for the musical elements — will take on the role of Hermann of Nuremberg. Márk Komlódy will play Vajk, Bence József Bolla is cast as Gyula, Zsolt Csata as Tata, and Bence Pálóczi as Böngé.

The venue itself adds to the unique experience — the play will be performed under the revolving stage of the Csokonai Teátrum’s main stage, bringing the audience into close proximity with the action. Director Ákos Kukovecz, still a university student, described the production as a collaborative effort.

“I’m not aiming for a classic rehearsal process,” he said. “Rather, I want a shared creative journey, where the artists can feel liberated within the roles that Szabó Magda has written.”

The costumes are being designed by dance artist Elise Paris Turco, choreography will be by Harangozó Award-winner Gábor Katona, and dramaturgy by Gergely F. Tóth. The premiere will be part of the MagdaFeszt festival, taking place on Szabó Magda’s birthday, October 5, 2025, at the Csokonai Teátrum.

Photo: András Máthé