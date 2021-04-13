SOS Children’s Village Survey: Fundraising More Difficult

The coronavirus pandemic has made raising donations and getting volunteer help more difficult for charities in Hungary, the SOS Children’s Village Hungary Foundation said in a survey.

Fully 70% of respondents said they have been facing difficulties in regular fundraising, SOS said, citing its online survey conducted among members of the self-regulatory body of fundraising organisations (ASZOT) in February. Most difficult has been to reach potential donors in the absence of personal meetings and live events, according to the survey filled out by 29 NGOs.

hungarymatters.hu