New Heat Record of 40 C for June 24th

National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on New Heat Record of 40 C for June 24th

A new heat record of 40 C for the day was measured in Fülöpháza, in central Hungary, on Thursday, the national weather service (OMSZ) reported.

According to OMSZ, such high temperatures have not been measured in June since 1901, when the institute started its observations. Nationwide, the highest average temperature reached 37 C, about 10 C higher than usual. The Budapest record has also been broken, with 38.1 C in northern parts of the city, compared to the previous record for the day, 35.2 C, measured in 2002. The previous heat record for the country was also measured in 2002, at 38.4 C, in Békéscsaba, in south-eastern Hungary.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Ministry Extends Heat Alert for Hungary

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Covid-19 – One Death, 69 New Infections

Tóháti Zsuzsa

New Heat Record of 40 C for June 24th

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *