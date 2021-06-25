Ministry Extends Heat Alert for Hungary

The human resources ministry has extended a “red code” heat alert for the country, expected to be in force until 8pm on Friday.

The ministry said extending the heat alert was justified because in line with the national weather service’s forecast, average daily temperatures will exceed 27 degrees Celsius on both Thursday and Friday. During a red alert, all institutions in the social sector must follow a special procedure and offer shelter to homeless people, the ministry said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay