Most Travellers Plan Domestic Vacations This Year

Most seasoned Hungarian vacationers plan domestic travel this year, a survey by tourism company Everguest and Tárki shows.

The representative survey of Hungarians who have taken at least one multi-day trip in Hungary or abroad in the past two years, showed 40% plan to vacation in Hungary this year, 21% will take trips both in Hungary and abroad, and 11% have their sights set only on foreign destinations. About 18% said they did not want to travel this year and around 10% were uncertain about their holiday plans. A little more than 67% said they definitely want to visit Lake Balaton in 2021, and around one-fifth indicated they’d like to visit the capital. Everguest managing director Miklós Belán said Budapest could host more than 1 million domestic guests this year.

