Hungarian Diplomatic Academy Offers Unique Corporate Diplomacy Programme

The Hungarian Diplomatic Academy has launched a training programme for corporate executives which is unique in the region, the president of the academy said in daily Magyar Hírlap.

The complex Corporate Diplomacy Programme offers a six-month course combining the four modules of Economics, Policy, Skill Development and Interactive Thematic Training, Orsolya Pacsay-Tomassich, state secretary at the foreign ministry, told the paper. This year’s 120-hour course has been designed in partnership with Deloitte, GE Hungary, Hell Energy, OTP Bank, Richter Gedeon and Tungsram. “Our goal is to provide to the Hungarian company managers and representatives knowledge on protocol rules, negotiation techniques and the legal and administrative environment in the region. It will also make a difference how they are able to resolve potential conflict situations. We teach these skills to the participants in personalised coaching, situation exercises and project work,” Pacsay-Tomassich said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay