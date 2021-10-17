Regőczi Foundation Heps 630 Orphans

The Regőczi Foundation has so far distributed donations totalling 140 million forints (EUR 39,000) among 630 children that lost one or both parents to the coronavirus pandemic, First Lady Anita Herczegh said in Debrecen, in eastern Hungary, on Thursday.

The first lady added that another 177 children would receive a total 35 million forints under a decision to be passed next week. Answering a question by MTI, Herczegh said that the foundation aimed to provide support to “Covid orphans” until they are 18 or as long as they are students. Apart from one-off donations, the foundation is planning to provide a monthly allowance to the children, she said, but added that the foundation would need further resources. State secretary Miklós Soltész highlighted the Hungarian Red Cross, the Reformed Charity, the Catholic Caritas, the Maltese, Baptist and Ecumenical charities as organisations cooperating with the foundation.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay