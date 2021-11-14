Air Pollution is High in Many Places

Air pollution is high in many parts of the country due to airborne dust.

According to the data published by the National Center for Public Health (NNK) on Sunday, the air quality in Sajószentpéter is dangerous. The air in Putnok, Kazincbarcika, Miskolc, Nyíregyháza, Százhalombatta, Tököl and Dunaújváros was declared unhealthy due to the high concentration of airborne dust. Thirteen more settlements, including in the capital, objected to air quality.

In its air pollution forecast, the National Meteorological Service wrote that a deteriorating trend is likely on Sunday. The north-east wind, which is picking up from Monday, may bring some changes, as a result of which the air quality in the northern part of Transdanubia will improve somewhat. Air quality is expected to improve further on Tuesday due to strong southeast winds. From Wednesday, however, the weather will once again be affected by anticyclonal effects, which will cause air quality to deteriorate again, they added. The air hygiene index system has four categories: acceptable, objectionable, unhealthy, and hazardous. The NNK has previously warned that poor air quality could worsen symptoms in people with respiratory disease.

Where air quality is dangerous, children, pregnant women, the elderly, people with chronic respiratory and cardiovascular disease are advised to avoid being outdoors.



MTI

pixabay