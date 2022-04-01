This is what the National Electoral Office has done in the case of discarded ballot papers

In a scandalous case, it shook the mood yesterday in Transylvania and, of course, here in Hungary as well: discarded, partially burned-out letters of opposition were found near Târgu Mureş.

The National Electoral Office (NVI) issued a statement on Thursday saying it had filed a complaint about the letter votes cast.

In a statement sent to MTI, NVI wrote that a complaint had been filed against an unknown perpetrator after it was reported in the press on Thursday that several already completed ballot papers had been thrown to the side of the road near Târgu Mureş. Further information is expected at a later stage of the procedure, they added.

The NVI drew the attention of those entitled to vote in the letter to the fact that according to the Electoral Procedure Act, in addition to personal service, a package of voting letters may also be delivered by an unauthorized person.

“Therefore, when handing over the parcel, the voter must pay special attention to the confidential consignment so that the documents can be returned to NVI in a secure manner at a later date.”

– they wrote.

It has been indicated that voters in the letter can deliver their voting letter package by post in addition to personal delivery, which also guarantees that the item sent will arrive undamaged. The envelope containing the ballot paper and the ballot paper for the election is down.

MTI