Hungarian correspondence thrown out in a landfill near Târgu Mureş was found

A full bag of discarded and partially burned Hungarian election ballot papers was found next to the road leading to Jeddah near Târgu Mureş at an illegal landfill on Wednesday, Telex reported, citing punctul.ro/pontmaros.

The video of the discarded ballot papers was made by Cristian Teodorescut, a journalist at punctul.ro, who was notified by an anonymous reader of the discarded whole box of ballot papers:

So much for the security with which the DAHR collects and handles the ballot papers, the extent to which it guarantees that no one reaches into the envelopes so that the opposition votes in Transylvania can reach the counting centers

– wrote Parászka.

It is clear from the video that these are ballot papers that have already been filled out. On some pages, it is also clear to whom the vote was cast, some on which the X drawn for the opposition coalition can be taken, while on the other, the vote cast on Our Hungary can be seen.

At the request of Telex, Cristian Teodorescu said he did not touch the bag, only made a video on the spot, leaving everything as he found it and notifying the police. However, he does not know whether the police have been inspecting the terrain ever since because he was not notified.

So far, it is not known how, under what circumstances the bag in question got there, or how many ballot papers it may have contained.

“You need to know about the location that it is a busy road, for which the country road connecting Târgu Mureş with Nyárádszereda passes. In addition, the ballot papers were dropped off at the junction where the police regularly stand outside, especially in the evenings, to monitor traffic. One kilometer from this location is under construction, a multi-build shopping center. The area is highly guarded due to the available building materials, the security service is out every night and they work at night ”

– wrote Parászka.