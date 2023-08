At dawn on Sunday (20th August), two more aftershocks followed the previous day’s earthquakes in the vicinity of Szarvas, one before four o’clock, the other around a quarter to six, the Kövesligethy Radó Seismology Observatory of the Earth Physics and Space Science Research Institute told MTI.

The 4.2 and 3.5 magnitude earthquakes were felt in several places, and many people woke up from their sleep. Further aftershocks are expected in the area, they wrote.



