North Hungary Court Sentences Romanian People Smuggler

A court in Tatabánya, in northern Hungary, handed a sentence of two years and ten months to a Romanian national, who had been apprehended with 10 Syrian illegal migrants crammed in his car, in a binding ruling.

According to a statement from the local prosecutor’s office, the Romanian man took the migrants in his car in Hungary, near the Romanian border, and agreed to help them cross into Austria. Once the Romanian has served his sentence, he will be expelled and banned from Hungary for three years.

