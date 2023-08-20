Weather Alerts Issued Due to Thunderstorms and Heat

On Sunday, sunny weather with cumulus clouds is expected. Showers and thunderstorms may occur in places – most likely in the eastern and southeastern regions of the Great Plain and in the Northern Central Mountains. The National Meteorological Office also issued a first-degree warning due to thunderstorms east of the Danube.



The air movement remains weak or moderate, it can be lively only in some places, and strong gusts are expected in the vicinity of thunderstorms. The highest daytime temperature is likely to be between 30 and 35 degrees. 23, 27 degrees are expected late in the evening. Due to the high average temperature, a first-degree warning is in effect almost throughout the country, and a second-degree danger signal is in effect in the counties of Csongrád and Békés.



kiderul.hu

met.hu

