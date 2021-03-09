Hungary Records 158 Covid Fatalities, 6,494 More Infections

Fully 158 patients, generally elderly with an underlying condition, have died over the past 24 hours, and 6,494 new coronavirus infections have been registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Tuesday.

The number of infections has risen to 475,207, while the death toll has increased to 16,146. The number of recoveries stands at 338,946.

There are 120,115 active infections, while hospitals are caring for 8,270 Covid patients, 833 of whom are on ventilators.

Altogether 1,047,045 people have been vaccinated so far, with 314,485 having received a second shot.

The government has imposed new lockdown measures aimed at tackling the rise in infections. Shops, with the exception of grocery stores, pharmacies, drugstores and petrol stations, will be closed and services, with the exception of private health care, suspended between March 8 and 22. Kindergartens and primary schools will be closed from March 8 until April 7. Gyms will also be closed for two weeks, but licenced athletes are allowed to train and compete behind closed doors. Parks will be allowed to stay open and outdoor sports will also be allowed for activities in which people can maintain a safe distance of 1.5 metres.

Source: koronovairus.gov.hu