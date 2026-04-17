Calm, spring-like weather expected over the weekend with plenty of sunshine

On Friday, showers and thunderstorms may still occur in some areas, but overall calm, pleasant spring-like weather is expected over the weekend with plenty of sunshine, with daytime highs around 20°C. The wind will be fresh and at times strong on all three days. On Sunday afternoon, cloud cover will start increasing from the west, and rain or showers may develop in Transdanubia, according to the forecast by HungaroMet Nonprofit Zrt.

On Friday, sunny weather with cumulus clouds is expected, with showers and mainly thunderstorms in the northeast and east. Northerly winds may be accompanied by fresh gusts, and in the vicinity of showers and thunderstorms the wind may strengthen or even become stormy. Daytime highs will range between 19 and 24°C.

On Saturday, the sky will be mostly clear with only a few cumulus and thin clouds, and no precipitation is expected. Northerly winds will freshen, and strengthen in the northeast and the Tiszántúl region. Temperatures will generally range between 4 and 9°C in the morning and between 18 and 23°C in the afternoon.

On Sunday, after a partly cloudy start, cloud cover will increase from the west during the afternoon, and rain or showers may develop in Transdanubia by late afternoon. From late afternoon, northwesterly winds will also freshen in Transdanubia. Temperatures will range between 1 and 10°C in the morning and between 16 and 23°C in the afternoon.