KLM reduces flights due to rising fuel prices

Due to rising fuel prices, the Dutch airline KLM is reducing its number of flights and has announced the cancellation of 160 European flights, according to the English-language Dutch news portal NL Times on Thursday.

According to the report, the cancellations affect both departing and arriving aircraft and account for approximately one percent of KLM’s European schedule.

The airline stated that the cancellations affect destinations served several times a day by KLM, such as London and Düsseldorf. Passengers affected by the changes will be rebooked on the next available flight, they added.

“KLM expects a busy May period and is ensuring that passengers can travel to their intended destinations as planned,” they emphasised.