The average gross salary reached 725,500 forints in Hungary in February

In February 2026, the average gross earnings of full-time employees stood at 725,500 forints (€1,990), while average net earnings were 509,200 forints (€1,397), the Hungarian Central Statistical Office (KSH) reported on Friday.

Gross average earnings increased by 9.7%, net average earnings by 12.0%, and real earnings by 10.5% compared to the same period a year earlier, alongside a 1.4% rise in consumer prices. The KSH noted that the faster growth in net earnings was partly due to the expansion of family tax allowances and additional benefits for mothers.

The median gross wage reached 591,900 forints (€1,623), while the median net wage was 417,100 forints (€1,144), representing increases of 11.8% and 13.5% respectively compared to the same period last year.

According to the KSH, the rise in net earnings was significantly influenced by higher family tax benefits introduced on July 1, 2025, and January 1, 2026, as well as personal income tax exemptions introduced on October 1, 2025, for mothers raising three children, and from January 1, 2026, for mothers under 40 raising two children. Additionally, tax benefits for mothers under 30 were expanded.

Regular gross earnings (excluding bonuses, premiums, and one-off payments) averaged 691,300 forints (€1,896), up 10.0% year-on-year. Within this, regular gross earnings were 683,500 forints (€1,874) in the business sector, 703,400 forints (€1,929) in the public sector, and 731,000 forints (€2,005) in the non-profit sector, reflecting annual increases of 9.4%, 11.4%, and 11.1% respectively. The above-average wage growth in the public and non-profit sectors was attributed to pre-scheduled wage increases, the report added.