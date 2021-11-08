Change in Emergency Care in Debrecen

From November 8th, instead of the principle of territorial care, the location of patient care and medical treatment in the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen will be determined on the basis of patients’ complaints and symptoms, the institution said.

The change in the order of emergency patient care was necessary because of the deteriorating epidemic situation. All patients with respiratory diseases and / or fever in Hajdú-Bihar County should go to the Gyula Kenézy Campus Emergency Department of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen, while those requiring emergency care due to other complaints should apply at the Emergency Clinic of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center.

However, this does not apply to patients belonging to the admission and care area of ​​the Count Tisza István Hospital in Berettyóújfalu, who are admitted and treated in the case of an emergency in Berettyóújfalu as before. Patients with severe, confirmed coronavirus infections are treated at the Epidemiological Care Center of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen, regardless of their address.

debreceninap.hu

Photo: unideb.hu