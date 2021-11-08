Cold Front to Arrive in Hungary Next Week

A significant cool down is coming early next week, we can see the first snowflakes in several parts of the country.

In the next few days, we can expect dry and warmer weather than the usual maxima, but the dawns will be frosty. On Wednesday, thanks to the clear weather, we can expect the temperature to be -5 degrees, in the north it will be around -10 degrees.



The uneventful time is caused by a large, multi-centered anticyclone, which will significantly increase the size of the misty areas at night and dawn.



The cloudy weather remains until Saturday, with light air movement, increasingly foggy mornings, no rainfalls. There may be showers in Transdanubia on Saturday, but the real change will come on Sunday, in the form of a significant, massive cold front. The cold air is helped to come to our country by a pair of a well-deepened cyclone and a strong anticyclone. In the common flow system of these two atmospheric formations, air masses of Arctic origin flood the central and southern parts of Europe, bringing significant cooling.



In the daytime we can expect +3 and +7 degrees, at night -5 and -10 degrees, and on Sundays and Mondays, wind can occur in several places, which will significantly reduce our feeling of warmth. The front will roll over us with a little rainfall, which later may turn into snow.

Another cold front will arrive in Hungary next Thursday, when more and more precipitation can be expected and a Mediterranean cyclone may form in the Mediterranean, so the second half of the week may be much wider in precipitation. The really good news for winter lovers is that much of it would fall in the form of snow.



