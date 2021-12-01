Péter Szijjártó: Hungary is sending 150,000 vaccines to Tajikistan

Hungary will send one hundred and fifty thousand Astra Zeneca coronavirus vaccines to Tajikistan, the

Minister of Foreign Affairs said on Facebook on Wednesday.

“There is enough vaccination in Hungary, and we can even help others. We are sending 150,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to our Tajik friends so that they too can successfully defend themselves, ”wrote Péter Szijjártó.

The minister said the epidemic was “reconnected”, a new variant causing alarm worldwide. “It can’t be said enough, vaccination alone means protection and thus safety,” he added.

MTI