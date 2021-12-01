Péter Szijjártó: Hungary is sending 150,000 vaccines to Tajikistan

National
Coronavirus
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Péter Szijjártó: Hungary is sending 150,000 vaccines to Tajikistan

Hungary will send one hundred and fifty thousand Astra Zeneca coronavirus vaccines to Tajikistan, the
Minister of Foreign Affairs said on Facebook on Wednesday.

“There is enough vaccination in Hungary, and we can even help others. We are sending 150,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to our Tajik friends so that they too can successfully defend themselves, ”wrote Péter Szijjártó.

The minister said the epidemic was “reconnected”, a new variant causing alarm worldwide. “It can’t be said enough, vaccination alone means protection and thus safety,” he added.

 

MTI

Related Posts

More Soldiers Assigned to Help Out at Hospitals

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Péter Szijjártó: Hungary is sending 150,000 vaccines to Tajikistan

Bácsi Éva

Opposition to File Complaint About House Speaker’s Remarks

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *