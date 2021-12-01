A 16-year-old boy broke into a pizzeria in Biharkeresztes

A report was received by the police on the morning of March 5, 2021, that a pizzeria had been broken into in Biharkeres. The whistleblower said the perpetrator had taken some cash as well as a cell phone with him. The police collected data and searched witnesses, and thanks to their personal knowledge, a resident of Berekböszörmény came into their sight and could be linked to the crime. According to the investigation, the 16-year-old boy broke the glass in the front door of the pizzeria, climbed on it, and began searching for valuables. Investigators in Biharkereszt interrogated him as a suspect for a well-founded suspicion of theft and the stolen phone was confiscated from him.

The police took the necessary procedural steps and handed over the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

police.hu