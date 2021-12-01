Inattention led to a serious accident in Hajdú-Bihar county

Police in Hajdúnánás has completed an investigation into the circumstances of the accident.

A 25-year-old man was driving in his car on 11 July 2021 between 3 pm between Hajdúnánás and Balmazújváros, on road 3323. Due to his inattention, the driver drifted off the road, then the car spun around its axle several times and finally stopped overturning on top. He began to smoke and then catch fire, but his driver and passenger managed to climb out of the wreck. The car was completely burned out and the fire was extinguished by disaster recovery personnel. The passenger was seriously injured in the accident.

Employees of the Hajdúnánás Police Station later questioned the driver of the vehicle as a suspect, who admitted his responsibility for causing the accident. Careless cause of a road accident must be held liable for an offense. The police took the necessary procedural steps and handed over the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

police.hu