16 men were beaten over by a woman on a dating site, the Debrecen prosecutor’s office brought charges

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office has charged a woman with fraudulently obtaining money from men who met on the Internet.

The 28-year-old defendant was registered in July 2019 under a pseudonym on an Internet dating site. She used fictitious identities in the emails and telephone conversations with the men she came in contact with and gave the impression that she wanted to form a relationship based on trust and emotion.

During the conversations, the woman won the trust of the victims and then claimed that she needed financial help due to her life situation crisis, caring for a sick relative, paying her rent or managing her divorce, so she asked them for a private loan.

Between July 2019 and August 2020, he used a method to cheat more than 2.5 million forints from 16 men.

After the victims transferred the various sums to the accused, the woman severed contact with them because she had no intention of repaying the money for the loan at all.

The defendant spent the money he earned on herself, buying a computer, a phone, and jewelry from it.

The investigating Debrecen Police Station confiscated some of the woman’s valuables and the money had seized, and most of the victims demanded compensation.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office has indicted the Debrecen District Court for a total of 16 major, minor and non-violent damages against the accused who confessed to his deed. In the indictment, the district prosecutor’s office requested that the district court impose a suspended prison sentence on the accused, confiscate property, and uphold the civil claim of the victims and retain the seized values.

ugyeszseg.hu