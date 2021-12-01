Increase in manufacturing capacity for COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca

EMA’s human medicines committee (CHMP) has approved a new site to manufacture Vaxzevria (previously COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca) finished product. The site, operated by WuXi Biologics, is located in Leverkusen, Germany.

In addition to this new manufacturing facility, the CHMP has also given a positive opinion to scale up manufacturing to triple the batch size of finished product at a site operated by Amylin Ohio in West Chester Township, Ohio, the United States.

These changes are expected to support the continued supply of Vaxzevria in the European Union and donations to third countries through the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) initiative.

 

