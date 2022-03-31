The Academy has initiated disciplinary proceedings against Will Smith

Will Smith was asked to leave the Oscars after he hit Chris Rock, but he refused. Therefore, the board has initiated disciplinary proceedings against the actor, writes the BBC.

The comedian joked about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, shaved head, then Will went up on stage and punched Chris Rock in the face with his fist.

The actor, who won the first Oscar of his career at the ceremony, has since apologized.

In a statement from the Academy, he wrote that Will Smith would be asked to leave the ceremony, an actor refused. The board also announced that it had “initiated disciplinary proceedings against Will Smith for violating the Academy’s standards of conduct”.

The Academy announced that action could be taken at the next Bureau meeting on 18 April. This may include “suspension, exclusion or other sanctions,” the notice said.