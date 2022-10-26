Joe Biden Congratulated Rishi Sun on His Appointment as Prime Minister

US President Joe Biden congratulated Rishi Sunak on Tuesday, who was named the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom that day.

“I look forward to increasing cooperation on issues that are critical to global security and prosperity, including continuing our steadfast and unwavering support for Ukraine,” the president tweeted.

Before Sunak’s official appointment, Biden also made a statement on the occasion of the Hindu holiday called Diwali, the festival of light, at the White House on Tuesday evening. In his televised speech, Biden called it a “pioneering milestone” that for the first time a politician of foreign origin – although born in England – occupies the position of prime minister as a member of the Conservative Party.

The 42-year-old Sunak – who is also the first Hindu to head the British government – was elected to the position of party leader by the conservative faction in the House of Commons on Monday. III. King Charles entrusted him with the formation of the government after he officially accepted the resignation of Conservative Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday. Rishi Sunak is the 57th Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and the youngest since 1812.



MTI