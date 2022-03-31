Mayor of Debrecen Has Received Investor of the Year Award from Péter Szijjártó

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó presented the Investor of the Year awards at the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency (HIPA) event in Budapest on Wednesday.

The Industrial Park of the Year award was given to the Debrecen – Southern Economic Zone, and the award was given to Mayor László Papp. Debrecen is one of the most competitive cities in Hungary and abroad.

We are working to make this happen in the future! – posted László Papp on his Facebook page.



debreceninap.hu

Photo: MTI/Zoltán Máthé