Tsigai Lambs were born in the Petting Zoo in Debrecen

Spring has brought new life to the Debrecen Zoo, with the recent arrival of a male and a female Tsigai lamb. Sprightly and in great health, the two little ones spend a lot of time playing around in the mixed-species enclosure they share with their parents and African pygmy goats. Exhibited to the great delight of visitors ever since their birth, they will change their sand-colored juvenile into lighter wool by around the age of one.

The zoo considers it a key part of our mission to try and conserve the genetic purity of species and breeds native to Hungary or with a substantial history in the country – that is why we have been home to a breeding group of Tsigai sheep since 2016. Originally from Asia Minor, the Tsigai breed was introduced here in the late 18th century and soon became quite popular thanks to easy adaptations to lowland husbandry conditions despite its montane origins and finer wool than native breeds. It is a multi-purpose breed, kept also for its meat and milk, with iconic long dangling ears. Out of its several color variants, the most common one in Hungary has a black head and white wool.

Like a number of the zoo’s other residents, Tsigai lambs are yet to be adopted. If you want to make them really happy while also offering us tremendous help, please consider becoming a zoo foster parent.