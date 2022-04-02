Snowfall to Arrive – We Can Expect 10 cm of Snow

In the next few hours we can expect more precipitation, which will be rain at first, and later snow in the mountains.

Then, starting in the evening, there will be a change of state in an increasingly large area from the north-west and the north, we can prepare for snow almost all over the country. Especially in the Bakony mountains, more than 5 cm of snow can occur. In the east, there may be snowfall, snow and rain until dawn, while in the other parts of the country, the landscape may turn white for a short time at dawn on Saturday night and Sunday. If it gets a little colder than expected, up to 1-2cm of snow may form. The thickness of the snow in the mountains can approach up to 10cm.

idokep.hu

pixabay