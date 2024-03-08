Changeable weather is expected over the weekend

Changeable weather is expected during the weekend: the precipitation will stop on Friday, and then on Sunday, in the second half of the day, the rain will fall again in several directions. In the morning on Friday and Saturday, you should prepare for a weak frost, but during the day it will be warmer, and on the last day of the week, you should prepare for peak values between 13-19 degrees Celsius during the day, but it will be colder in the northeast, according to the forecast of HungaroMet Nonprofit Zrt.

During the day on Friday, the cloudiness will gradually break up, become cloudy, and decrease faster from the afternoon to the evening, but there may still be light precipitation in some places until the early evening. The south-easterly wind may only pick up temporarily in a few places. The highest daytime temperature is likely to be between 8 and 12 degrees.

On Saturday, after the patches of fog disappear, the sky will be moderately or heavily cloudy, with rain and showers possible in some places. The south-easterly wind is getting stronger in many places. In the morning, it is usually minus 1 and 4 degrees, but it can be colder in the northeastern regions protected from the wind. By early afternoon, the air warms up to between 10 and 15 degrees.

On Sunday, mostly cloudy or overcast weather is to be expected. In some places, rain and torrential rain will fall in several places from the second half of the day. The south and southeast wind is strengthening in many places. In the morning, temperatures are usually 2-7 degrees, but it can be colder in the northeastern districts protected from the wind. In the early afternoon, it is mostly 13-19, in the northeast it can only be 9-12 degrees.

(MTI)