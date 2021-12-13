LMP Picks Candidates for Joint Opposition List

Opposition LMP’s congress on Sunday voted to give Péter Ungár, the secretary of the party’s national board, the first place among the party’s candidates on the opposition’s joint list for next year’s parliamentary elections.

Ungár will be followed on the joint list by LMP co-leader Máté Kanász-Nagy and parliamentary group leader László Lóránt Keresztes.

Erzsébet Schmuck, Antal Csárdi, and Krisztina Hohn will run in individual constituencies against candidates of the ruling parties.

