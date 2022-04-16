We Can Experience Rainy Weather at the Weekend

Cloudy weather can be expected on Saturday, but more and thicker clouds are more likely in the northeast.

There is a chance of rainfall and showers along the south-east front, and then another wave is coming from the north-west in the evening, with a higher chance of thunderstorms. On Saturday, more showers may occur in the northeast in the first half of the day and later in the central part of the country.



The lowest night temperatures are between 3 and 9 degrees. The highest daily temperatures on Saturday are likely to be between 11 and 17 degrees.

