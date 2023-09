The earth’s crust below us has been active during the past few weeks. A few days ago there were earthquakes around Szarvas, while today at 8 o’clock in the morning the ground moved near Békéscsaba.

The epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 12 km and had a magnitude of 3.1. There was no damage, but it was noticeable.

metkep.hu

pixabay