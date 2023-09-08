Professor appointments at the University of Debrecen

The teaching staff of the University of Debrecen has increased with new professors. President Katalin Novák decided on the appointments based on the proposal of the minister responsible for culture and innovation.
The list of university professors appointed as of September 1, 2023, including the 13 new professors of the University of Debrecen (UD), was published in the issue of Magyar Közlöny published on September 6, 2023.
UD’s new university professors are instructors of the institution’s seven faculties:
Faculty of Law
Ildiko Bartha
Faculty of Medicine
Rudolf Gesztelyi
Attila Jakab
Zoltán Varga
Faculty of Informatics
Zoltán Gál
Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management
Csaba Juhász
Attila the Great
Mária Takács Hájos
Faculty of Engineering
György Csomós
Faculty of Science and Technology
Peter Petrik
Faculty of Music
Zoltán Csaba Nagy
Istvan Szabo
Waiting for Judit
The professors will soon receive their appointment and university robes in a house ceremony.
(unideb.hu)