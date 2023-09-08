Professor appointments at the University of Debrecen

University
The teaching staff of the University of Debrecen has increased with new professors. President Katalin Novák decided on the appointments based on the proposal of the minister responsible for culture and innovation.


The list of university professors appointed as of September 1, 2023, including the 13 new professors of the University of Debrecen (UD), was published in the issue of Magyar Közlöny published on September 6, 2023.

UD’s new university professors are instructors of the institution’s seven faculties:

 

Faculty of Law

Ildiko Bartha

 

Faculty of Medicine

Rudolf Gesztelyi

Attila Jakab

Zoltán Varga

 

Faculty of Informatics

Zoltán Gál

 

Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management

Csaba Juhász

Attila the Great

Mária Takács Hájos

 

Faculty of Engineering

György Csomós

 

Faculty of Science and Technology

Peter Petrik

 

Faculty of Music

Zoltán Csaba Nagy

Istvan Szabo

Waiting for Judit

 

The professors will soon receive their appointment and university robes in a house ceremony.

 

(unideb.hu)

