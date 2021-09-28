A HUF 1 billion development was utilized at the University of Debrecen

A research project with a non-refundable EU grant of HUF 1 billion has been completed in Debrecen. A consortium of PREMED Pharma Kft. And the University of Debrecen has implemented a four-year research and development project for the artificial replacement of corneas and bone tissue within the framework of the Széchenyi 2020 program, the results of which may be used economically in the near future, the university informed the MTI.

The members of the consortium have developed new technologies for the production of transparent gels with suitable optical properties and bioactive aerogels with special properties, they said.

The medical applicability of these materials has been studied in animal experiments by developing a model, a surgical procedure, and an implant to assess the biological effectiveness of a new bone replacement material developed and manufactured in the form of granules, the project wrote. They added that the effect of the bone replacement material developed in the project on the rate, dynamism and strength of bone healing and bone growth was examined in detail.

The results confirmed the tissue integration-stimulating effect and immunological neutrality of the new bone substitute, as well as its viability among similar products, which supports the success of the project, the communication reads. The project, based on the original Hungarian intellectual capital and innovation, has also created a unique professional base for the production of aerogel-based intelligent tissue substitutes and their in vitro and in vivo testing, they added.

The project will open up new perspectives for new human medical treatments, the university said in a statement.

