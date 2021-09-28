The transformation of the theme park in the Big Forest begins

The more than 20-year-old Ötholdas Pagony playground on the Big Forest, where families are waiting for twice as much green space as before, will be transformed into a theme park that can be visited free of charge all year round. The youth novel Szabó Magda Szabó in the Oláh Gábor Street Park will guide children and adults into a world of fantasy inspired by fantasy.

I would like to apologize to the children for not being able to use the playground for the city, which became known as the Ötholdas Pagony and will operate in the future as Sziget-kék. This is because we want to implement a very serious development program. Our plans include the construction of an extremely complex playground

– said Mayor László Papp.

We would like to add a function to the small urban forest next to Pagony. We want to do this by roughly doubling the area of ​​the playground so far while preserving the natural values. With this development, we want to achieve a central part of the city, but still, the benefits of the forest can be used by children – revealed the mayor.

The winner of the public procurement procedure was Társ 95 Kft. This development will be implemented from HUF 1 billion 130 million. Seven months are available for the contractor, I really hope that next spring, when it will be possible for children to play outside in nature again, this renovated playground will already be available. Its significance is given by the fact that it is the largest central playground in the city, but it is perhaps one of the largest playgrounds in the region, and the development itself is also large-scale.

– emphasized László Papp.

The newest spectacular feature of the park is the mini-city, a town of small children’s homes interwoven with a road network and various surfaces – a school, a shop, a market, a bank, a hospital, a restaurant and the police – so children can playfully explore the adult world. The houses evoke the functions found in Debrecen and the locations of the Sziget-Kék storybook.

Deputy Mayor Diánles Szées emphasized that although the park will remain as it used to be, it will only be more comfortable, 21st century, with absolute needs for children and parents in mind. The new four-season playground will be visitor-centric.

In addition to the café and buffet, the 450-square-meter central building will include a function room and a baby-mama room. The deputy mayor added that there will finally be a family opportunity that they can take advantage of for free.

This was the most important motivation, the aim of this investment is to be able to give a family experience to Debrecen that applies to everyone.

Member of Parliament Lajos Kósa said that the area of ​​the Ötholdas Pagony will more than double. He then added that this playground, formerly known as the Millennium Playground, has been popular so far, and now the Ötholdas Pagony in Nagyerdei is completely renewed with this Sziget-blue program. In addition to the existing games, an additional 35 new play elements will be added to the playground, which is easily accessible from all sides. Compared to the area of ​​the previous cross-park, a significantly larger new part of the park will be created, consisting of a small motor circuit and painted light rail sections. The racing track to be built, to which a box street and a parking garage are connected, also promises exciting experiences. Although Ötholdas Pagony is the largest and most popular playground in the city, children will not be left without a game until the work is completed. There are 80 more playgrounds, including a playground next to Lake Békás.

Debrecen City Hall Press