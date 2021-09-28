Horrible conditions found at a slaughterhouse in Hajdú-Bihar

The operation of a pig slaughterhouse in Hajdú-Bihar County was suspended with immediate effect, where the inspectors of the National Food Chain Safety Office (Nébih) in cooperation with the staff of the Public Procurement Authority (KH) revealed serious irregularities, Nébih informed on Thursday.

At the same time, the agency ordered a restriction on the turnover of 15 tons of food.

On the spot, inspectors said the inspectors experienced “stomach-turning conditions”, for example, there were frozen products in the yard contaminated with insects, and a large number of insect carcasses were also found in the unit, the report said.

The interior of the slaughterhouse did not provide hygienic hand washing conditions (hand detergent, paper towels, trash), several hand washes and equipment disinfectants did not work, bloody sewage stagnated on the floor, and machinery and equipment, the sidewall, but even the ceiling were dirty.

The investigation was initiated on the grounds that a company had committed a serious breach of contract against the company to a Public Procurement Authority, as it had received meat products (sausages, cold cuts and other finished products) of the contested quality as a result of the contract.

debreceninap.hu