A vehicle laboratory and test track are being built in the innovation park of the University of Debrecen

In connection with the educational and innovation developments of the automotive center in Debrecen, a vehicle laboratory and a mini test track are being built in the science, technology and innovation park of the University of Debrecen, the investment will be realized with HUF 4.41 billion government support, the press service of the university told MTI on Tuesday.

After the renovation and expansion of the buildings of the technical faculty, another significant investment promoting technical education and research and development will begin at the university: the new multi-functional teaching, research and development laboratory will play a central role in the region’s vehicle industry investments (BMW, Vitesco, Schaeffler, CATL, Semcorp, Eve Power, EcoPro) in related training development – they wrote.

According to the announcement, the investment fits closely into DE’s strategic development program that has been going on for years, targeting the fields of engineering, natural sciences, and technology.

The vehicle laboratory will be a modern, well-equipped facility built in the university’s more than 74-hectare innovation park, which can serve both the theoretical training and the different needs of the practical training of the individual technical engineering courses on a floor area of about 2,700 square meters, they explained.

The building will house vehicle laboratories, laboratories dedicated to mechatronics and robotics training, vehicle repair shops, and classrooms suitable for holding courses with smaller numbers of people – the university indicated.

Out of 15 applicants, the science park of the University of Debrecen will be further expanded with the facility that will be completed as part of the investment that has just started based on the construction public procurement won by HUNÉP Zrt. The vehicle laboratory is planned to be built by 2024.

(MTI)