Stormy weather, yet a persistent audience at the Wine and Jazz Days in Debrecen – picture gallery

Debrecen’s most idyllic festival, the Wine and Jazz Days, closed its doors on Sunday.

The festival kicked off in full swing on Thursday and kept this momentum until late the next afternoon, after which heavy rain washed away Friday’s productions. Fortunately, the storm did not cause permanent damage, but the evening concerts could not be staged due to the sudden downpour. The power outage caused by the storm hit the Jazzation band during the concert, but the acapella-jazz singing formation did not stop but continued with their concert for the guests who persisted even after the storm without sound or lights. Fortunately, the weather did not deter the audience, and after 8:00 p.m. the festival was full of life again. The problems with the power supply were solved around midnight, after which the three DJs – Suefo, Savages and Ordiman – took the stage and restarted the party with a ferocious electro swing-jazz-funk set at the Stég stage, where the guests danced until the end. Saturday and Sunday went according to plan, with a fresh, summer evening atmosphere and a light breeze accompanying the toasts.

In addition to the best domestic wines and jazz bands, the festival also offered the public several new opportunities in order to provide quality time spent together for the young members of the family: mini golf and many skill games awaited the children, and small and large dogs reward snacks at refreshment points. In gastronomy, hungry visitors could choose from macarons, homemade cheeses, raclette and fish crackers to the unmissable Debrecen duo. At Panni Czikkely’s “Let’s paint with wine” workshop, decorations inspired by red wine were created over two days at the festival’s picnic site, and young winemakers shared their experiences on stage both in terms of production and consumption.

A total of 35 jazz concerts took place on the stages in the company of 146 musicians, and 67 wineries served the public.

We only have to wait 365 days for the next Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days, between August 1 and 4, 2024, wines and jazz music will meet again in the Big Forrest!

(Főnix Rendezvényszervező Közhasznú Nonprofit Kft.)