Hungarian Forint Strengthened on Friday Night

The forint strengthened against the leading currencies on the interbank market on Friday night compared to the morning.

The exchange rate of the euro fell to HuF 375.74 by 7:00 in the evening from HuF 376.62 in the morning. The euro quoted between HuF 375.40 and HuF 376.96 on Friday.



The exchange rate of the Swiss franc fell from HuF 369.38 to HuF 368.62 in the morning, while that of the dollar fell from HuF 348.53 to HuF 347.60.



The euro quotation changed from $ 1.0806 in the morning to $ 1.0808.

MTI

pixabay