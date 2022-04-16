Hungarian Forint Strengthened on Friday Night

Economy
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Hungarian Forint Strengthened on Friday Night

The forint strengthened against the leading currencies on the interbank market on Friday night compared to the morning.

The exchange rate of the euro fell to HuF 375.74 by 7:00 in the evening from HuF 376.62 in the morning. The euro quoted between HuF 375.40 and HuF 376.96 on Friday.


The exchange rate of the Swiss franc fell from HuF 369.38 to HuF 368.62 in the morning, while that of the dollar fell from HuF 348.53 to HuF 347.60.


The euro quotation changed from $ 1.0806 in the morning to $ 1.0808.

MTI
pixabay

Related Posts

MVM Becomes Sole Universal Energy Provider

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Hungarian Forint Strengthened on Friday Night

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Hungarian Forint Strengthened By Thursday Morning

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *