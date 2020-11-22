Szijjártó in Talks on Energy Cooperation With Croatia Economy Minister

Péter Szijjártó, Hungary’s minister of foreign affairs and trade, has had talks on energy cooperation with Croatia’s economy and development minister in Budapest.

The foreign ministry said in a statement that energy cooperation has been a key long-standing issue for central Europe and it was in Hungary’s interest to purchase gas from as many sources as possible. Croatia’s LNG terminal will come online next year, and Hungary will be able to buy one billion cubic meters of gas each year, the statement said, adding that Hungary has reserved capacity for the next few years. The statement said both countries were “committed to the further development of Hungarian-Croatian energy cooperation”. Hungarian infrastructure is now fit for the purpose of transporting gas in all directions, it added.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay