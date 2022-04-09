ITM Calls HuF 51 BN Tender for Electric Bus Procurement

The Ministry of Innovation and Technology (ITM) is calling a 51 billion forint tender for the procurement of electric buses and the construction of related charging infrastructure, state secretary for energy and climate policy Attila Steiner said on Friday.

The tender is open for public transport companies operating in the agglomeration area of Budapest and in cities with a population above 25,000. The ITM expects that around 300-350 buses could be purchased through the tender. Applications can be submitted from May 5 until Sept. 30.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay