Winter is Back – It is Snowing Almost All Over the Country

Frosty, cold air is pouring in the country from the north with a strong, stormy wind.

After Thursday’s warm record breaking spring day, winter returned today. The cold front coming from the northwest is causing snowfall in many parts of the country, and due to the strong, stormy north and northwest winds, blizzards have also developed in some places.

The thickness of the snow in certain places is currently about 3 cm, but it will increase during the day. Especially between the Danube and the Tisza, where due to a confluence zone, more lasting and a little more intense snowfall can occur, snow thickness of up to 5-7 centimeters can occur.

idokep.hu

pixabay