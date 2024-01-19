Bus Accident Near Kisvárda: Ten Children Got Injured

A bus ran into a ditch and overturned on its side on main road no. 4 near Kisvárda on Thursday evening, the National Disaster Management Directorate General announced on its website.

Several people got injured in the accident. The National Ambulance Service told MTI that several ambulance units were called to the scene, one child was taken to hospital with serious, nine children with minor injuries, and one adult with minor injuries.

According to previous information from the disaster management, 57 people were traveling on the vehicle, the professional firefighters from Kisvárda de-energized the vehicle and helped the passengers to leave the bus. The entire width of the affected section of the main road was closed for the duration of the technical rescue and investigation. According to MTI’s information from the scene, the bus that suffered the accident has a Ukrainian license plate, and its passengers are also Ukrainian citizens.

MTI

