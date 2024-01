The collision happened in front of the Füredi Pub in the rainy weather.

The collision happened on Friday morning, before 7 a.m. in Debrecen, in front of the Füredi Pub, at the zebra crossing, on the wet, slippery road.

Two police cars and an ambulance arrived at the scene. According to the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters, the pedestrian was not injured in the accident.

