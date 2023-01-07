Fatal Accident on Vágóhíd Street

A serious accident happened on Saturday night on the Vágóhíd street overpass. Around one o’clock at night, a Mercedes and a Volkswagen Golf collided.



Two cars collided on the Vágóhíd street overpass at around one in the morning. As a result of the accident, a young man lost his life.

Due to the crash, several DKV flights started the day on a diversion route.

According to the available information, the collision occurred because the driver of the Mercedes moved into the opposite lane for an unclear reason. The victim of the accident is the driver of the other car: a 21-year-old man.

A complete road closure was introduced during the police site investigation, during which buses 15, 15Y, 30 and 30A were running on diversion routes in the direction of both termini. The police investigation was completed around eight o’clock in the morning, buses 15, 15Y, 30 and 30A are running again on their usual route.



dehir.hu

pixabay