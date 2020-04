The 38-year-old woman reported her crime to the police on Sunday (5th April).

A 38-year-old woman killed her one-year-old daughter, then she went to the police station in Budapest and confessed committing the murder.

When the police arrived in the flat on Havanna street, Budapest, they found the dead body of the one-year-old little girl.

The 38-year-old woman is under arrest. Causes and circumstances of the case are still unknown.

index.hu

pixabay