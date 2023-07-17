A pedestrian was hit at the pedestrian crossing in Debrecen

The Debrecen Police Department is conducting proceedings on suspicion of committing a misdemeanor for causing a road accident by negligence.

According to the investigation data, a man was driving his car on July 12, 2023 at around 7 a.m. in Debrecen, on Béla Bartók út. The driver turned right at the intersection of Pesti út, but did not give way to a woman at the designated pedestrian crossing and hit her. Based on the primary medical opinion, the pedestrian suffered serious injuries.

The Debrecen Police Department requests that anyone who saw the accident report in person at the Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Department (Debrecen, Sámsoni út 149), or by phone at 06-52/457-040, which is available 24 hours a day, or at 06- 80/555-111 on the toll-free number of Telefontanú, as well as on the toll-free emergency number 112.

(police.)