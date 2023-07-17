Meteorology: Sunday was the hottest day of the year so far in Hungary

Sunday was the hottest day of the year so far: 38.1 degrees Celsius was registered in Derekegyháza, the National Meteorological Service wrote on its Facebook page on Monday.

They wrote that Sunday was clear or partly cloudy and sunny, with a maximum temperature between 31 and 38 degrees.

The 38.1 degrees measured at Derekegyháza is the new peak this summer, they added.

They also said that we should prepare for similar heat on Monday, but after that, based on the current forecasts, it will not be so hot in the country for several days.

(MTI)